Former Vikings GM Rick Spielman earned the nickname "Trader Rick" for frequent deals during the NFL Draft.

His replacement, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, is quickly gaining a "Trader Kwesi" nickname for a preseason propensity for swaps.

As I discussed on Thursday's Daily Delivery podcast, Adofo-Mensah has now made four trades in the past 10 days: adding QB Nick Mullens, subtracting offensive lineman Jesse Davis, adding defensive lineman Ross Blacklock and — perhaps most significantly — dealing for wide receiver Jalen Reagor on Wednesday.

The Vikings traded a seventh-round pick and what could be as high as a fourth-round pick for Reagor, the No. 21 overall pick in the 2020 draft. That's not a blockbuster, but a middle-round pick suggests the Vikings have more than just depth in mind with the deal.

As such, here are five things to know about Reagor: