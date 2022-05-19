Albert Lea area: Good weather on opening day drove a large number of anglers to area lakes according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The majority of anglers were able to find fish, but walleye activity was slow.

Alexandria area: Traffic on area lakes decreased as opening day went on because of windy weather. The DNR reported some anglers did have success finding some walleyes and crappies. Several area lakes northwest of Alexandria are producing a good panfish bite.

Baudette area: Anglers enjoyed a successful opener with a good walleye and sauger bite on Lake of the Woods. The Rainy River produced a lot of walleyes, but the current was ripping and water slightly dirty. Typical spots in the main channel were tough to fish due to the high current. Anglers who found slack water were having success. At the Northwest Angle, fish were being caught in depths of 6 to 20 feet adjacent shoreline structure.

Brainerd area: Anglers on area lakes saw a good panfish and walleye bite on opening weekend. Walleyes were found near big sand flats, rock bars or gravel flats. Walleyes were on the move during daytime hours. Panfish were found in depths less than 10 feet in warmer waters.

Duluth area: Lake Superior is seeing significant boat traffic because of the improving trout and coho salmon bite. Anglers have been finding success near the shorelines in the morning hours. Anglers on charter boats are having success in depths of 100 feet. Smelters have been working the shorelines with success. Anglers on the St. Louis River are finding walleyes in depths of 8 to 10 feet. Fish Lake, about 20 miles northwest of Duluth, is producing a good crappie bite.

Lake Waconia: In Towne Marine in Waconia suggested that anglers looking for walleyes try areas like Harm's Point, Peterson's Creek and the Rock Dock. Despite the lingering cool water temperatures, the early season bite has been good, especially in shallow depths.