Three days after two gunmen shot up a crowd of people gathered for a house party in south Minneapolis, killing one and injuring six others, many questions remain about what motivated the attack by unidentified assailants.

Police have announced no arrests in connection with the shooting at the pop-up punk venue Nudieland, a place where members of the LGBTQ community often gathered to share their love of music and for each other.

Two young men, who didn't appear to be associated with the local punk rock scene, came into the yard and had a few drinks before pulling handguns, according to relatives and neighbors briefed by witnesses.

"There was no warning," said a relative of one partygoer who was not injured. The relative declined to be publicly identified.

Bullets struck seven people, killing 35-year-old August Golden, a talented songwriter and musician who played in the punk band Scrounger.

Golden, whose legal first name was Nicholas, moved to Minneapolis about a year ago — and lived on the property with roommates. An autopsy by the Hennepin County medical examiner determined that Golden died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

"He was one of the most inviting people," said Bryan May, a longtime friend and bandmate of Golden. They met over a decade ago when they both lived in Santa Cruz, Calif. and hit it off immediately. Golden was deeply involved in both the local and national punk scene, May said, and was always helping with sound or bringing the microphones to warehouse or basement shows similar to Friday's event.

Sanam Sadeghi has been involved in the punk scene for more than 20 years and said that shows such as Friday night's at the house on the 2200 block of 16th Avenue S. were commonplace. The venue provided a safe and welcoming space for people who are queer and transgender.

"That has been violated," Sadeghi said.

Sadeghi started an online fundraiser to support Golden's partner, Caitlin, which has raised more than $74,000 as of Monday evening.

"Gun violence is antithetical or what punk stands for," Sadeghi said. "Punk is not perfect, but gun violence is never anything anybody would ever suspect. This is a senseless act of terror. I am [expletive] angry with the fact we are forced to live in a world filled with so much hate."

Sadeghi added that the tragedy likely resonated with so many across the country because members look after one another. A different fundraiser for victims of the mass shooting has brought in more than $108,000.

"Nobody cares about us," Sadeghi said, nodding to the little information police have released. "Mutual aid is the foundation of how we take care of each other."

On Monday, there was no sign what had occurred at the nondescript gray house, where 911 dispatch audio reflected a frenzied scene as victims sought medical attention and dove for cover as the suspects fled. No one answered the door when a Star Tribune reporter rang the bell. A nearby resident who declined to give his name said that he was standing in his driveway Friday night when he heard a volley of 10-12 shots ring out, then screams.

"It sounded like they emptied a clip," said the neighbor, who asked not to be identified. He initially suspected the gunfire came from an abandoned house — where people have recently begun squatting out back — not the occasional music venue, which has a reputation for being considerate of its neighbors, he said. Live music usually ends promptly by 10 p.m.

During a weekend news conference, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said that they believe at least one person "was targeted," but did not elaborate further on a possible motive. "And we have two males that fled northbound through the alleyway after the shooting."

Police clarified Monday that by saying "targeted," O'Hara meant the shooting is not thought to be random. Police declined to say whether they believe the shooting was a hate crime.

Ten shell casings were recovered at the scene, and that the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting the investigation.

In the aftermath, allegations surfaced online that authorities were slow to respond and failed to interview key witnesses from the party.

A police spokesman said that a squad car arrived on scene just two minutes after the first 911 call. Dispatch audio obtained by the Star Tribune substantiates that timeline.

In a command staff meeting Monday morning, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara reportedly told his supervisors that the victims of the Nudieland shooting have not been cooperative with investigators.

The relative of one attendee at the show acknowledged that there is a deep distrust between many members of the punk rock scene and police, particularly in the wake of recent high-profile police killings.

Lawyers from the Legal Rights Center circulated an online flyer soliciting information from potential witnesses who wanted to make a statement or provide information about the shooting without contacting law enforcement.

The shooting has rocked the Twin Cities punk scene, where concerns and condolences have been widely shared online, in addition to the multiple fundraisers.

"They're just a really peaceful, close-knit community," the attendee's relative said.

After George Floyd's murder in 2020 — and the civil unrest that followed — members of the punk community banded together to open a free store in the Ventura Village neighborhood to help feed and care for immigrant neighbors, she said. Volunteers spent weeks handing out critical supplies, like diapers and formula.

The registered home owners of Nudieland could not be reached for comment.

Staff writer Paul Walsh contributed to this report.