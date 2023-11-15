Federal authorities in Minnesota trained their focus on a key fentanyl pipeline used by a prominent north Minneapolis gang in the latest criminal charges produced by U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger's ongoing gang crackdown.

Expanding on an indictment first filed in May aimed at the Highs street gang, prosecutors on Wednesday charged 14 new alleged members or associates of the gang and traced its lucrative fentanyl supply to Arizona.

Law enforcement seized 11.6 kilograms of counterfeit fentanyl pills during the operation — enough, officials say, for hundreds of thousands of deadly doses — and carried out arrests between Arizona and Minnesota ahead of the announcement.

"Selling fentanyl in our communities is as dangerous and lethal as the brazen gun violence we've seen in our cities," Luger said Wednesday, adding that "addressing the nexus between narcotics trafficking and violent crime" was a key piece of the violent crime strategy he launched upon taking office last year.

Investigators meanwhile seized three dozen firearms and $218,000 in U.S. currency linked to the new charges, which also include another round of federal racketeering conspiracy counts against 11 of the new defendants.

According to Wednesday's superseding indictment, alleged Highs members made roundtrip flights from Minneapolis to Phoenix between summer 2020 and spring 2023 with large sums of currency in tow to exchange for fentanyl pills that they resold in Minneapolis. The Highs members allegedly shipped the pills via U.S. mail to Minneapolis.

The emphasis on drug trafficking Wednesday is a new chapter in the ongoing federal probe into Minneapolis gang activity. To date, the bulk of the federal cases charged before Wednesday ran the gamut from complex criminal conspiracy charges to a heightened focus on machine gun conversion devices.

But law enforcement leaders on Wednesday emphasized the deadly nature of fentanyl. In Minneapolis, Police Chief Brian O'Hara pointed out, overdose deaths climbed from 83 in 2017 to 231 last year. Luger added that trafficking fentanyl, often in the form of knockoff pills, had been "essential to the operations" of the Highs and that the arrests and drug conspiracy charges filed against Jadarius Wright, 29, and Carlos Serrano, 31 — both from Phoenix — marked an important step toward disrupting the gang's trafficking efforts.

The new charges bring the total of alleged gang members indicted by Luger's office since May to 73, of which 17 have been convicted so far via guilty plea or at trial. His office has largely focused its efforts on the Highs, Lows and Bloods street gangs in Minneapolis, which law enforcement has blamed for much of the surge in violent crime since 2020.