AUGUSTA, Ga. — Good morning from Augusta National. It's Saturday morning, and the weather and course are beautiful.

The leaders will tee off at 1:50 p.m. Central. Fargo's Tom Hoge is paired with Billy Horschel and will tee off at 10:10 Central. Tiger Woods' tee time is noon and he's playing with Kevin Kisner.

Over the last 25 years, the average position of the eventual winner entering the final 36 holes was 3.6. The winner will probably come from one of the last few groups.

Having proved he can win, and that he can play the Masters even under difficult, windy, conditions, what Scottie Scheffler has to prove this weekend is that he has the nerve to win a major. He enters Saturday with a 5-shot lead and seems to be able to play with a clear mind and enthusiasm.

What you notice about Scheffler is that he can joke with his caddy on course, and that he isn't constantly meddling with his mechanics. He swings freely and can work the ball left and right and up and down. I don't see a guy who will falter, but you never know.

It's been fun walking with Hoge and his entourage. He's been composed at all times, and seems thrilled to be here. Making the cut is a big deal.

Scottie Scheffler chips to the 14th green during the second round at the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Augusta, Ga.

Right now, Hoge is the 22nd-ranked American in the world golf rankings. If he plays well this weekend and continues to play well the next year or so, he could have a chance to compete for a Ryder Cup spot, later this year in Italy.

The leaderboard entering Saturday is fascinating. Scheffler is trying to win his first major. Charl Schwartzel, Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are former Masters winners. Sungjae Im is a wonderful young player. Shane Lowry has won the British. Harold Varner III is from North Carolina and is a fan favorite. Corey Conners is known as one of the Tour's best ball-strikers.

And then there is, of course, Tiger Woods, who is tied for 19th at 1-over.

He's not going to win, but he looked better, physically, on Friday than he did earlier in the week, and he's enjoying the walk despite the pain in his damaged right leg.

Could he make it to the top-10 leaderboard?

The forecast is for clear skies and a high of 58 degrees on Saturday, then a near-perfect sunny and 75 on Sunday.