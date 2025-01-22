Family of paralyzed teen sues Mayo over back surgery

Some bone and tissue was removed along with the tumor in the first two surgeries, weakening the spine and jeopardizing the spinal nerves that carry signals from the brain to her lower body, said Dr. James Lowe, a Philadelphia attorney and former neurosurgeon who is representing the family along with Minneapolis attorney Jeff Storms. The doctors should have temporarily stabilized her weakened spine by inserting metal rods and screws, keeping her in a protective brace, or restricting her to bed rest, Lowe said.