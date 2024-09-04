‘Fake heiress' Anna Sorokin will compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars' amid deportation battle

Complicating Sorokin's latest starring role is the ankle bracelet she's worn since October 2022, when she started her house arrest — though the show appears to be leaning into it with a promo image of Sorokin in a glittering dress and an ankle monitor on her leg. While she was released from prison in February 2021, immigration authorities picked her up shortly after she got out, claiming she overstayed her visa and must be returned to her native Germany. The ''Inventing Anna'' inspiration was in ICE custody for over a year before a judge cleared the way for her to switch to home confinement in October 2022 while she fights the deportation case.