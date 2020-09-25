A woman was hospitalized after she was overcome by a toxic chemical when she and her children met her ex-husband for a custody visit Wednesday night at a Roseville park.

The ex-husband was arrested Thursday, Roseville police said in a news release.

First responders were called to Central Park at 2540 Lexington Av. at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a woman suffering a medical emergency.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where tests determined that she had been exposed to a toxic chemical, police said. They did not identify the chemical.

“Out of an abundance of caution,” FBI hazardous materials experts and a support team from the Minnesota National Guard returned to the scene Thursday and determined that there was no threat to the public in the park.

Anyone with information is asked to call Roseville police at 651-792-7008 or to submit an online tip at www.cityofroseville.com/3194/Crime-Tips.