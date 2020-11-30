Enbridge is now cleared to begin construction of a controversial $2.6 billion pipeline across northern Minnesota.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency on Monday approved a construction stormwater permit, which is the last OK needed for workers to break ground.

The MPCA earlier this month issued waterway permits, the more important of its permits for the project, a replacement for Enbridge’s current Line 3. The Army Corps of Engineers also issued a waterway permit, and the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission gave its construction OK.

“This is the culmination of six years of evidence and science-based review of the project,” said Enbridge in a statement on Monday. “Line 3 is poised to provide significant economic benefits for counties, small businesses, Native American communities, and union members — bringing 4,200 family-sustaining, mostly local construction jobs, millions of dollars in local spending and additional tax revenues at a time when northern Minnesota needs it most.”

The Line 3 project will replace a corroding and aging pipeline. Laborers and other proponents cite how big the project is — projected to employ 4,200 at its peak — as needed for the state’s economy.

Environmental groups and Indian bands have said the pipeline — which follows a new route — will open a new region of pristine waters to the prospect of oil spills, as well as exacerbate climate change by allowing more oil production.

Environmental and Native American groups such as Honor the Earth also have raised concerns about having so many workers in small northern Minnesota towns when COVID-19 cases are so high.

But Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge said it has instituted strict and “industry-leading” coronavirus testing and screening protocols for workers, as well as mask requirements and physical distancing on the work sites and sanitation of equipment.

“Safety is our top priority,” the company’s statement said.

The Red Lake Band of Chippewa and the White Earth Band of Ojibwe last week asked the PUC to stay its approval of pipeline construction, pending the outcome of a case before the Minnesota Court of Appeals. Environmental groups and some bands have filed an appeal of the PUC’s overall approval of the pipeline.

The groups also claim that the PUC approved a faulty and overly rosy long-term oil-demand forecast submitted by Enbridge. The state Department of Commerce also has cited Enbridge’s oil forecast in its own court appeal of the PUC’s approval of Line 3.

Enbridge has said the new pipeline is a critical safety enhancement, an argument that prevailed with the PUC.