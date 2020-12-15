More from Star Tribune
Editorial
Compromise produced COVID aid deal
Members of both parties came together to help state's businesses and workers.
Letters
Readers Write: Electoral College reform, Texas election lawsuit, the snickerdoodle cookie
State electors: Reform the College.
Eve Peyser
Some people actually had a good year. Don't forget it
Much of America's professional class has quietly, and a bit guiltily, been doing just fine.
Nicole MartinRogers, Elizabeth Wrigley-Field, Sarah Garcia and Shannon Geshick and Dan Milbridge
American Indians in Minnesota experience worse COVID impacts than reported
Confirmed COVID deaths tell only a small part of the story of the pandemic's impact on the community in Minnesota.