What if they held an election and a budget process broke out?

Perhaps the costliest choice of all will come in the early months of 2025. What will Congress do about the expiration of major spending and tax provisions, including the end of the caps on discretionary spending put in place last year and, perhaps most important, the end of significant portions of the tax cuts enacted in 2017? Failure to make the fiscally responsible decisions on these issues could add trillions more to our projected $22 trillion in new debt over the next decade.