Second District, Angie Craig: Let’s continue our work together
I’m ranked in the top 3% most bipartisan members of Congress because I’ve always put Minnesota’s Second District first.
By Angie Craig
My family and I have been lucky to call Minnesota’s Second Congressional District home for many years, and it’s an honor to represent the hardworking folks who live here.
I never expected to run for public office — much less for Congress. My wife, Cheryl, and I were raising four sons, and I was building a career in business. Life was pretty busy. But during the fight for marriage equality here in Minnesota, I saw the progress that can be made when good people work together to make life better for their neighbors.
The lessons I learned from that fight have stuck with me. Since I first entered Congress in 2019, I’ve partnered with many of you on efforts to invest in public safety, secure the border, return your taxpayer dollars and protect reproductive freedom.
I’m tremendously proud of the progress we’ve made — and I’m running for re-election because there’s more work to do together as I listen to your stories.
I’ve worked with community advocates like Bridgette Norring, a mom from Hastings, to introduce a bill in honor of her beloved son Devin, who died at age 19 due to an accidental fentanyl poisoning. Our Cooper Davis and Devin Norring Act will hold social media companies accountable for illicit drug trafficking happening on their platforms and will protect Minnesotans online.
Following the immense tragedy experienced by the Burnsville law enforcement community this February, I worked closely with local leaders to introduce the Protect Local Law Enforcement Act to remove the federal restrictions that make it challenging for departments to purchase armored vehicles, like the Bearcat used in Burnsville.
I’ve listened to you about the need to bring down costs. A bill that I authored capped insulin copays at $35 a month for seniors. And this Congress, I’m working to cap that cost for everyone. I also pushed the administration to let Minnesotans buy E-15, a biofuel made from Minnesota corn that costs up to 40 cents less per gallon than normal gas, at the gas station year-round.
There’s more to do. I’m focused on eliminating federal taxes on Social Security and creating a task force that will lead to more transparency about why corporations are raising prices.
Minnesota’s Second District is fiercely independent. You all value your freedom.
As a member of this community, I share those values deeply. And as your congresswoman, those are values that drive my work.
This election, you have a choice between my opponent, someone who has spent decades as an anti-abortion activist and promised to let states enact unchecked abortion bans, and the congresswoman who thinks you should have the freedom to make your own health care decisions.
A choice between someone who wants to raise the retirement age and privatize Social Security and the congresswoman who wrote the bill to eliminate federal taxes on Social Security and strengthen this critical program.
A choice between someone who complains about the economy but hasn’t raised concrete ideas on how to improve it and the congresswoman who has introduced several bills to reduce the federal debt and cut wasteful Washington spending.
A choice between someone who spent months trying to win over Washington Republicans but still today isn’t endorsed by Second District Republicans, and the congresswoman who is the sixth most independent member of her party and voted against the Biden administration 30% of the time last year.
I don’t have to promise to be an independent voice for this district. I’ve already proven that I will be — and that’s what I’ll continue to do as long as I have the privilege of representing you in Congress.
I humbly ask for your vote on Nov. 5.
U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, of Prior Lake, is the incumbent Democratic representative for Congress in Minnesota’s Second District. See angiecraig.com.
