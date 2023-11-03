A two-vehicle collision in St. Paul killed one of the drivers and injured three other people, officials said.
The crash occurred Thursday afternoon at the intersection of N. Maywood Street and W. Orange Avenue, police said.
In one vehicle, the adult driver was killed and a passenger was injured, according to police.
Two juveniles suffered minor injuries in the other vehicle, police said.
Police have yet to give the names of any of the vehicles' occupants or explain any of the circumstances surrounding the crash in the Como Park neighborhood.
