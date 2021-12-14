A driver stopped to make a turn on a Wright County highway was hit from behind by another motorist and died in a three-car collision, authorities said.

The chain-reaction wreck occurred about 3:25 p.m. Monday in Buffalo on Hwy. 55 west of Hwy. 25, the State Patrol said.

According to the patrol:

A 61-year-old driver from Buffalo was waiting to turn left in his Buick off of eastbound Hwy. 55 and was hit from behind by a Pontiac driven by Alex J. Olson, 18, also of Buffalo.

The impact sent the Buick into the path of a Chevy on westbound Hwy. 55 driven by Alex P. Pachan, 86, of nearby Maple Lake. With Pachan was 81-year-old Judith A. Pachan, also of Maple Lake.

The identity of the driver who died has yet to be released. All other vehicle occupants suffered noncritical injuries.