A driver crashed east of St. Cloud after dark over the weekend and died, officials said Monday.

The wreck occurred about 7:15 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of SE. 17th Street and 110th Avenue in Palmer Township, the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office said.

James R. Neumann, 41, of Palmer Township, was heading east on 17th, drove through the T-intersection and crashed into a ditch embankment, the Sheriff's Office said.

Neumann was not wearing a seat belt. Emergency responders declared him dead at the scene.