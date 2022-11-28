A driver crashed east of St. Cloud after dark over the weekend and died, officials said Monday.
The wreck occurred about 7:15 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of SE. 17th Street and 110th Avenue in Palmer Township, the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office said.
James R. Neumann, 41, of Palmer Township, was heading east on 17th, drove through the T-intersection and crashed into a ditch embankment, the Sheriff's Office said.
Neumann was not wearing a seat belt. Emergency responders declared him dead at the scene.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Twins Souhan: In exclusive interview, new Twins boss Joe Pohlad talks change, expectations and thick skin
More from Star Tribune
Twins Souhan: In exclusive interview, new Twins boss Joe Pohlad talks change, expectations and thick skin
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
www.startribune.com
Driver dies in crash after dark east of St. Cloud
The motorist was declared dead at the scene.
Twins
Souhan: In exclusive interview, new Twins boss Joe Pohlad talks change, expectations and thick skin
"I grew up with it." That's what Joe Pohlad says of criticism. He hears it, on payroll and playoff losing streaks, but he doesn't let it drive him. The new Twins Executive Chair sat down with Jim Souhan to talk about his new job.
High Schools
Minnesota Prep Bowl 2022: schedule and more info
The Prep Bowl is being played a week later than usual.
Weather
'Plowable' snow headed to Twin Cities, southern Minnesota
A storm is expected to drop 2 to 6 inches of snow across parts of the state on Tuesday, but the storm track is still uncertain.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 'Plowable' snow on the way, then cold
A storm is expected to drop 2 to 6 inches of snow across parts of the state on Tuesday, but the storm track is still uncertain.