Weather

Douglas: There is snow potential in middle of next week

Columnist Icon

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 1, 2025 at 10:24PM

“March is a tomboy with tousled hair, a mischievous smile, mud on her shoes, and a laugh in her voice,” wrote American writer and journalist Hal Borland. An optimistic appraisal. Sounds better than “March: a fistful of slush and pocketful of mud. With crater-size potholes.”

Forty years ago, March was the snowiest month of the year. Now that honor goes to December, with an average of 11.4 inches, followed by January (11), February (9.5) and March (8.2). So much for tournament snowstorms. Less snow in March, but slush often spills into April.

Place your bets for spring 2025, but I see a fairly mild pattern with mostly 40s into next week, maybe 50s and a few 60s by mid-March. ECMWF extended ensemble data shows more 60s in late March and early April. That’s probably looking too far over the horizon, but the worst of winter is behind us.

It’s still early, but interesting news for dejected snow lovers. Rain next Tuesday may end as accumulating snow Wednesday; maybe a few inches of slush. Too early for details.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from Weather

See More

Weather

Douglas: There is snow potential in middle of next week

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

Weather

Douglas: The most accurate forecasts are a mix of man and machine

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

Weather

Douglas: Outlook is mild, with more rain than snow

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas