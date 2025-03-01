“March is a tomboy with tousled hair, a mischievous smile, mud on her shoes, and a laugh in her voice,” wrote American writer and journalist Hal Borland. An optimistic appraisal. Sounds better than “March: a fistful of slush and pocketful of mud. With crater-size potholes.”
Douglas: There is snow potential in middle of next week
The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 1, 2025 at 10:24PM
Forty years ago, March was the snowiest month of the year. Now that honor goes to December, with an average of 11.4 inches, followed by January (11), February (9.5) and March (8.2). So much for tournament snowstorms. Less snow in March, but slush often spills into April.
Place your bets for spring 2025, but I see a fairly mild pattern with mostly 40s into next week, maybe 50s and a few 60s by mid-March. ECMWF extended ensemble data shows more 60s in late March and early April. That’s probably looking too far over the horizon, but the worst of winter is behind us.
It’s still early, but interesting news for dejected snow lovers. Rain next Tuesday may end as accumulating snow Wednesday; maybe a few inches of slush. Too early for details.