Douglas: Single digits Sunday, then a deeper freeze

When I want to evoke a sense of fear, awe and astonishment with friends across the nation I mention Minnesota’s subzero weather. “How do you live up there?” they ask, usually in a high-pitched, accusatory tone. I assure them that we still plug our faces into warming receptacles and use NASA-approved spacesuits to get to the mall. “We have sturdy furnaces and dress in layers. When it goes below zero we put on long pants.”