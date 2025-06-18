High Schools

All-Minnesota Player of the Year in girls lacrosse: Abby Grove of Prior Lake

June 18, 2025
Prior Lake midfielder Abby Grove poses for a portrait in Prior Lake. Grove is the All-Minnesota Player of the Year in girls lacrosse. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Abby Grove was positioned to choose between lacrosse and hockey for her collegiate pursuit. She chose lax and Rutgers.

By Jake Epstein

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Prior Lake senior Abby Grove reached a crossroads as she entered high school.

Grove, whose first love was hockey, discovered a passion for lacrosse the moment she joined her first team as a sixth-grader. Pondering which sport to pursue collegiately proved to be one of the toughest decisions Grove ever had to make.

“I just realized that I love lacrosse so much more,” Grove said. “It just came so naturally to me, and I really liked going out to all these states out east and playing in these really high-intensity tournaments. I just love being put to a challenge.”

A five-year varsity lacrosse and hockey player for the Lakers, Grove ultimately committed to play lacrosse at Rutgers in one of college lacrosse’s toughest conferences, the Big Ten. She’ll be about an hour south of her older sister Lindsey, a rising senior on the Iona lacrosse squad.

“It’s such a crazy thought. I’ve been watching all the [college] lacrosse games the past couple months, and I’m like, ‘Wow, I’m going to be playing in these games,’” Grove said. “Knowing that makes me so determined to keep growing my game.”

During an undefeated season, Grove played an all-encompassing midfield role for Prior Lake, which won its third state title. She makes her presence felt at every corner of the field, demonstrating a comfort in dodging, feeding, cutting and shooting and a commitment to helping on the defensive end.

She was the team’s most productive scorer while routinely bossing the possession game as the Lakers’ primary draw taker. Prior Lake coach Heather Pierson said Grove has transformed a normally 50-50 aspect of the game into one of the team’s foremost strengths.

“Every practice, we’re always overcommunicating where we need to go,” Grove said. “That’s really setting us apart from other teams — our chemistry and connection on the draw.”

As an eighth-grader, Grove learned the standard and sacrifices it takes to reach the pinnacle of Minnesota high school lacrosse. While she bided her time behind a stacked senior class in 2021, Grove beamed with pride and donned her blue state championship medal.

After Prior Lake fell in the 2024 state title game to Lakeville South, Grove made it her offseason mission to end her career with a second state championship, which she did.

“She was always somebody who was hungry for that next level and always setting goals for herself,” Pierson said. “Despite all the awards and recognition she’s getting, she continues to remain so humble and see the bigger picture.”

Related Coverage

High Schools

Meet the All-Minnesota Player of the Year in boys lacrosse: Cooper Anderson of Edina

High Schools

Here are the high school juniors Minnesota sports fans should know

High Schools

Here are the high school sophomores Minnesota sports fans should know

High Schools

Meet the best high school freshman athletes in Minnesota
about the writer

about the writer

Jake Epstein

Intern

Jake Epstein is an intern for the Minnesota Star Tribune sports department.

See Moreicon

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

Meet the All-Minnesota Player of the Year in boys lacrosse: Cooper Anderson of Edina

card image

Cooper Anderson, who led the Hornets to state this season after a long drought, is headed to Providence and its high level of competition.

High Schools

Meet the All-Minnesota Player of the Year in girls lacrosse: Abby Grove of Prior Lake

card image

High Schools

Meet Owen Barnett of Hopkins: All-Minnesota Boys Volleyball Player of the Year

card image