Douglas: Out of the freezer and into a spring thaw

Last week, National Weather Service offices released initial flood outlooks. The Twin Cities office says that unless we get some significant systems soon there is a lower likelihood of flooding in central and southern Minnesota. Rivers also have a lower chance of flooding in northeastern Minnesota, according to the Weather Service in Duluth. Meanwhile, the Weather Service’s Grand Forks, N.D., office is forecasting minor to isolated moderate flooding along the Red River. My only concern with the below-average snowfall? How it’ll set us up heading into potential/continuing drought across the region.