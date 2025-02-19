Weather

Douglas: Out of the freezer and into a spring thaw

Get ready for mid-40s in the Twin Cities on Monday.

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 19, 2025 at 10:16PM

By DJ Kayser, filling in for Douglas:

While we continue to be below average in the snowfall department, that is actually good news heading into the typical spring flood season.

Last week, National Weather Service offices released initial flood outlooks. The Twin Cities office says that unless we get some significant systems soon there is a lower likelihood of flooding in central and southern Minnesota. Rivers also have a lower chance of flooding in northeastern Minnesota, according to the Weather Service in Duluth. Meanwhile, the Weather Service’s Grand Forks, N.D., office is forecasting minor to isolated moderate flooding along the Red River. My only concern with the below-average snowfall? How it’ll set us up heading into potential/continuing drought across the region.

We will be coming out of the freezer over the next several days. This weekend, we’ll see our first day at or above freezing since Feb. 3. Meanwhile, after a windchill of minus 36 at MSP on Monday morning, it’ll feel 80 degrees warmer next Monday, with a high of 44. It’s like going on spring break without having to leave the state!

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

