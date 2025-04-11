Douglas: Growing concern about NOAA data outages

A quick update on NOAA. At last report, staffing cuts at local offices have left 13 U.S. sites with no weather balloon coverage, or one launch a day instead of two. Why should we care? It’s like trying to finish a puzzle with 13 pieces missing. A lack of upper air temperature, wind and humidity data will undermine our ability to determine when the upper atmosphere is ripe for tornadoes and hail — and degrade the data that goes into weather models, impacting forecast accuracy.