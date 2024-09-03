District attorney's progressive policies face blowback from Louisiana's conservative Legislature

Williams, a Black Democrat in an overwhelmingly conservative state, replaced a hard-nosed, tough-on-crime incumbent when he was elected in 2020. Since then, he's focused on responding to what he describes as the ''sins of the past'' in New Orleans, and in a state which has one of the highest incarceration rates in the country. Conservative lawmakers and officials are concerned he is arbitrarily putting people convicted of violent crimes back on the streets given the state's high homicide rates in recent years.