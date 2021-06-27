Portland Timbers coach Giovanni Savarese in his postgame media conference after Saturday night's game said a Minnesota United player directed a racial slur at his team's star, Diego Chara. Savarese called the alleged incident "not acceptable" and said he was "very and extremely disappointed."

The Portland coach, who did not name the Loons player or specify the word or phrase that was used, added that "we have to deal with situations that should not be happening in any sport anymore or anywhere."

Savarese criticized referee Rosendo Mendoza for his handling of the situation, which created a three-minute delay starting in the game's 63rd minute.

"The referee should have handled this situation in a much better way," he said.

The delay came after Chara collided and kicked toward Loons midfielder Franco Fragapane from behind, knocking Fragapane to the turf while he tried to control a the ball with his chest.

Mendoza conferred with other game officials and then separately with Chara, Timbers captain Diego Valeri and Loons veterans Wil Trapp and captain Michael Boxall.

Chara is from Colombia; the recently signed Fragapane is from Argentina.

"We all are in support of Diego Chara about what happened to him today," Savarese said. "The discriminatory word that was said to him should not have a place anywhere at this time and I'm extremely disappointed that it was not taken as serious as it should have been. So the whole team, myself, the organization is with Diego Chara in this situation that happened on the field today."

Minnesota United flew home right after Saturday night's game and neither coach Adrian Heath nor any of the players could immediately be reached for comment.

Fragapane assisted on the game's only goal, in the second minute of a 1-0 Minnesota United victory.

The Star Tribune did not travel for this game. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews before and/or after the game.