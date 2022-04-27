The Twins won in a walk-off for the second straight game on Tuesday — but this one had a lot more to do with their opposition's mistakes than any last-second heroics.

Trailing by a run but with two runners on base, Miguel Sano lined a long fly ball to deep right-center in the ninth inning, a catchable ball that glanced off Robbie Grossman's glove just in front of the warning track. When Trevor Larnach was held at third base and Sano rounded first and headed for second, Gio Urshela was caught between second and third bases, and a base-running out appeared inevitable.

But Tigers catcher Eric Haas, jogging toward the traffic jam at third base, tossed the ball over Jeimer Candelario's head and into left field. Larnach and Urshela both scored before the Tigers could retrieve the ball, and the Twins' bench erupted again, just as it did two days earlier after Byron Buxton's walk-off home run.

The bizarre finish handed the Twins their fifth consecutive victory, matching their longest winning streak of 2021, and lifted them above .500 for the first time in more than a year, since they were 5-4 on April 11, 2021.

It also gave an oddball twist to a more conventional pitcher's duel that appeared won by home runs — by both sides.

Max Kepler doubled home one run, the first the Twins' have scored in Chris Paddack's three starts, then smashed a two-run homer to give the righthander a lead. But Emilio Pagan, acquired in the same trade with the Padres as Paddack, surrendered a three-run home run to Javier Baez, giving the Tigers a temporary lead.

On a night when Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa and Jorge Polanco combined to go 0-for-11 at the top of the batting order, the Twins appeared headed to victory most of the game thanks to Paddack, their hard-luck starter. His one run allowed over 5 2/3 innings lifted the Twins' rotation back atop the AL's ERA standings; their 2.60 starters' ERA is more than a quarter-run better than the Yankees' 2.87.

Paddack had been on the mound for two of the Twins' three shutout losses this year, negating his own reasonably efficient pitching. But handed a lead for the first time this year, Paddack wasn't about to squander it. He threw 30 strikes among a stretch of 32 pitches from the third inning to the sixth, including all 14 in the fourth inning.

Paddack gave up only two hits in his first five innings, striking out six, before the Tigers revived themselves in the sixth. After back-to-back Detroit singles from Derek Hill and Robbie Grossman to open the inning, the Twins turned a double play to avert a big inning. But Baez lined a double off the right-field wall, scoring Hill with the Tigers' first run and ending Paddack's night.

Tyler Duffey induced a ground out from Miguel Cabrera to end the inning, and the Twins appeared headed to victory. But Hill and Grossman set up another big inning in the eighth, with a single and a walk against Caleb Thielbar. Rocco Baldelli summoned Pagan, who saved back-to-back games last week, to extinguish the rally.

Baez foiled that plan, lifting a low-and-outside splitter from Pagan into Detroit's bullpen, the first three-run homer allowed by the Twins' bullpen all season.