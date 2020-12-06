A 19-year-old man from Virginia, Minn., was fatally shot Saturday by a St. Louis County sheriff’s deputy in Mountain Iron.

Deputies were called to investigate a shoplifting report at a business in the 8400 block of N. Enterprise Avenue in Mountain Iron about 12:30 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy found the man outside of the business, at which time “he refused commands and then fled on foot,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

As deputies, with help from several other law enforcement agencies, set up a perimeter to look for the man, they learned that he matched the description of a suspect in a drive-by shooting Friday in nearby Virginia.

About an hour later, deputies and a police dog found the man in some woods. During the confrontation, deputies first deployed Tasers, then two of them shot the man, the news release said.

The man died at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office did not say what led the deputies to shoot the man, or details of the encounter in the woods.

Map: Mountain Iron, Minn., shooting Map: Mountain Iron, Minn., shooting

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy and release the man’s name.

The deputies who discharged their weapons have been placed on standard administrative leave, and St. Louis County has asked for the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to investigate.

Police officers from Virginia, Eveleth and Gilbert and the Minnesota State Patrol also had a role in setting up the perimeter and conducting the search, the Sheriff’s Office said.