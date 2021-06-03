BALTIMORE – A ballpark that is normally so welcoming to the Twins, a site they hoped would serve as their launching pad up the standings, instead turned into a slaughterhouse this week.

Mitch Garver, Rob Refsnyder and Caleb Thielbar all went down with a variety of injuries. The patchwork Twins had trouble making defensive plays. And the Orioles, of all people, made the Twins look like the offensively challenged bottom-feeders they've been themselves most of the season.

Baltimore, which hadn't won a series from the Twins in five years, which never won back-to-back games in May, left the Twins for roadkill on Wednesday, dismissing them with a 6-3 loss to take the series, two games to one. Minnesota heads to Kansas City for four games this weekend and facing an 11-game deficit in the AL Central.

The Orioles, losers of 14 straight games until Tuesday, looked like a far more dangerous team at the plate in the final two games. Baltimore put at least one baserunner on base in 15 of their 16 turns at bat in these two games, including all eight against Randy Dobnak and a faltering-once-more bullpen on Wednesday.

Dobnak, pitching in front of perhaps three dozen loud and energetic friends and family members, fought his way out of trouble several times, including after opening the game by loading the bases. A double-play liner and a pop fly extracted him from that jam, and critical strikeouts did the same the next two innings.

Dobnak's luck ran out in the fourth, however, when rookie second baseman Nick Gordon's double-play relay sailed over Willians Astudillo's head, allowing DJ Stewart to score. Stewart caused more trouble an inning later, lining a two-strike slider in the middle of the plate over the right-field wall. Stewart is batting only .207 on the season, but he's a persistent problem for the Twins, who have allowed three of his six home runs and given up seven of his 16 RBIs.

Baltimore poured it on in the seventh inning, after Theilbar experienced tightness in his groin and was forced to leave the game. Alexander Colome relieved, and once again made matters worse, this time giving up a three-run blast over the center field fence to Ryan Mountcastle. Colome, one season after allowing only three runs in the White Sox bullpen, has given up 20 runs in 2021, tied with Houston's Brooks Raley for the most by any reliever in the American League.

The Twins' offense could be summed up in two words: Ryan Jeffers. Making his return to the majors after a month in St. Paul, Jeffers pounded a Matt Harvey slider more than 410 feet to center field in the second inning, his first home run of the season.

In the eighth, after five consecutive three-batter innings by the Twins, Jeffers followed a Nick Gordon single by tripling to right field, the first triple by a Twins catcher in more than three years.