Banks: Why I write, how I edit — a reintroduction

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
I’ve often said I like to take things just seriously enough.
I’m not sure it’s true in every context. For instance, I take my work very seriously. I want it done right — to the point where I’d control every last bit of it if I could and sometimes have tried to. But I don’t have a career where that’s possible. And I chose the career.
To be a journalist is to be part of a collaborative process. And to be a commentary editor — which I’ve been formally for a few months but which I’ve been doing in some form or another for a few decades — is to be part of a sometimes messy collective process of gathering voices from the community.
The kind of editing and logistical work I do takes up most of a workweek. But I’m a writer above all, so I look for the opportunity to write columns when I can. Thus I am what we now call a Strib Voice. And that’s how I come before you today, as part of the Minnesota Star Tribune’s effort to help readers get to know the people who are writing regularly under that banner.
Usually when I write I’m trying to give readers something they won’t find somewhere else. Sometimes I write because I think the public discourse is missing the context at the heart of a matter. The former style can be free-spirited; the latter is often straightforward and frank. I’ve noticed how much more serious, and how much less playful, my tone has gotten over the last 20 years. Does that reflect a growing prevalence of terrible things in our society? It would be easy to say yes. A sensible person would say no. Trouble has always been with us.
There’s an art to taking things just seriously enough. A person must pick their spots, but a piece of writing with levity can also be serious. A world without levity is just misery.