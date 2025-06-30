Banks: Why I write, how I edit — a reintroduction

Usually when I write I’m trying to give readers something they won’t find somewhere else. Sometimes I write because I think the public discourse is missing the context at the heart of a matter. The former style can be free-spirited; the latter is often straightforward and frank. I’ve noticed how much more serious, and how much less playful, my tone has gotten over the last 20 years. Does that reflect a growing prevalence of terrible things in our society? It would be easy to say yes. A sensible person would say no. Trouble has always been with us.