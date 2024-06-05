StarTribune
Curious Minnesota

Listen: How did gambling develop into a major industry in Minnesota?

The Curious Minnesota podcast discusses how gambling had been largely illegal in the state until half a century ago. 
By Star Tribune
June 5, 2024 — 10:49am

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Minnesotans wanting to gamble have many options these days. They can visit a Native American casino, buy scratch-off games at a gas station, yank open pull-tabs at a bar or even play bingo at a church fish fry. But this is a fairly recent phenomenon.

Reporter Alex Chhith, who wrote a story on the topic for Curious Minnesota, joined host Eric Roper on the Curious Minnesota podcast to discuss the history of gambling in Minnesota.

Further reading:

How did gambling develop into a major industry in Minnesota?

Eric Roper oversees Curious Minnesota, the Star Tribune's community reporting project fueled by great reader questions. He also hosts the Curious Minnesota podcast. 

612-673-1732
    South Metro
    24 minutes ago
    Maxwell Wilson

    Organ donation scheduled for teen hit by car while riding motorized scooter in Lakeville

    Maxwell Robert Wilson, 14, was hit midafternoon Monday at the intersection of 179th Street nd Granby Lane, police said.
    Local
    25 minutes ago

    Police seize 39 live animals, and 15 dead cats and dogs, from Fridley animal rescue

    Fridley police have been working since February to investigate Happy Tails Rescue, after a tip about animal mistreatment.
    High Schools
    9:30am
    Juriad Hughes Jr., who has signed with Arkansas, is a sprinter and long jumper for Irondale.

    Track and field athletes aim to summit the peak: state championships

    Champions (see Tobias Williams of Minnetonka and Ashley Fisher of Holy Angels) await challengers (such as Dwyne Smith Jr. of Apple Valley and Brooke Hohenecker of Providence Academy).
    East Metro
    9:21am
    Mary Josephine Bailey

    Wisconsin jury convicts 81-year-old Arizona woman of fatally shooting romantic rival in 1985

    In 2021, investigators with the Polk County Sheriff's Office dug into the case again, speaking to witnesses and reviewing evidence.
    Rochester
    9:15am
    The Kahler Grand Hotel

    Rochester snags perhaps its most expensive restaurant: Ruth's Chris Steak House

    The high-end restaurant opens in the Kahler Grand Hotel on June 17.
