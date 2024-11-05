Critics’ picks: The 12 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week
Critics’ picks for entertainment in the week ahead.
Billie Eilish
The title of her latest album, “Hit Me Hard and Soft,” is a hint at what to expect from the Los Angeles bedroom-pop hero this time around. She has been balancing hard-grooving electro-pop hits like “Bad Guy” with softer ballads going back to her first tender hit at age 13, “Ocean Eyes.” Now 22, Eilish leaned into her mellower strengths on the new record, just as she did with last year’s Oscar- and Grammy-winning megahit, “What Was I Made For?” We strongly suspect that she’s still going to be ultra-dynamic and highly energetic in concert, as she was at each of her three previous Twin Cities appearances. She’s making it a two-nighter this time around, her first without brother Finneas on the road with her. British singer/songwriter Towa Bird opens. (7 p.m. Sun. & Mon., Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, resale tickets only)
CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER
Little Big Town and Sugarland
Sugarland has reunited. Again. Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush have dropped a new EP, “There Goes the Neighborhood.” The Nashville duo also teamed with Little Big Town on a new single, a cover of Phil Collins’ “Take Me Home.” The female-fronted country vocal groups have collaborated before on a song, “Life in a Northern Town” in 2008, and now they’re joining forces once again on a co-headline tour. It’s been a minute since either has scored a hit, but they have a popular catalog from the ‘00s and ‘10s, including “Girl Crush” and “Pontoon” for LBT and “All I Want to Do” and “It Happens” for Sugarland. The Castellows open. (7 p.m. Thu. Target Center, 600 1st Av. N., Mpls., $24.50 and up, ticketmaster.com)
JON BREAM
Happy Apple
Before they went off to play with the Bad Plus, Bon Iver, Zebulon Pike and numerous other groundbreaking acts in the 2000s, drummer Dave King, saxophonist Michael Lewis and (electric) bassist Erik Fratzke were one of the edgiest and weirdest yet accessible and wowing jazz trios around. They played just enough in ensuing years to never officially be on hiatus. Now they’re formally releasing the first Happy Apple album since 2008, “New York CD,” featuring 10 new originals ranging from the jubilant and madcap “1976 Aquatennial Parade” to the low-glowing beauty “Black and Blue Magic.” An early version was issued online in the pandemic to raise money for Appetite for Change. They’re finally getting around to celebrate its vinyl release via Sunnyside Records. (7 p.m. Fri. & Sat., the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $35-$45, dakotacooks.com)
C.R.
Ana Gabriel
Despite her long-held status as one of Mexico’s most iconic singers, it takes a pretty special occasion to get the so-called “La Diva de América” up to Middle America on tour. How about celebrating her 50th anniversary in the music business? The dramatic, mariachi- and ranchera-schooled mega-voice is doing just that on her Un Deseo Mas Tour (“one more wish”), singing some of her 20 songs that have reached the top 10 in Billboard’s Latin singles chart, including the soaring ballads “Ay Amor” and “Evidencias.” (8 p.m. Sat., Target Center, 600 1st Av. N., Mpls., $64-$134, axs.com)
C.R.
Vienna Boys Choir
Few music ensembles can boast of having been around for five centuries, but such is the case with the world’s most famous group of singers aged 9 to 14. Conductor Manolo Cagnin and the boys ably uphold the choir’s reputation for pristine vocal artistry. Seeing as how the Bethlehem Music Series presents all of its concerts for free, it’s no surprise that every ticket is spoken for. But the lack of financial commitment also increases the chances of tickets being turned back in if something comes up. (4 p.m. Sun., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 4100 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., free, bethlehemmusicseries.org)
ROB HUBBARD
Leonidas Kavakos
When discussing the world’s greatest living violinists, throw this brilliant Greek virtuoso into the conversation. He’s a marvelously expressive player prone to passionate interpretations, making these two Schubert Club International Artist Series recitals particularly enticing. He’ll take the stage alone with his Stradivarius to perform the six sonatas and partitas of J.S. Bach over the course of two concerts. These are arguably Bach’s most intimate masterpieces, and here’s a rare opportunity to hear them performed by a master. (2 p.m. Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13, Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $28-$75, 651-292-3268 or schubert.org)
R.H.
DANCE
‘Panchatantra – The Dancing Tales of Wisdom’
Fish, birds, elephants and other creatures from the animal kingdom come to life in Katha Dance Theatre’s production of “Panchatantra,” based on the collection of ancient Indian fables of the same name. In all, 56 costumes and 30 custom animal masks from New Delhi are worn by the 44 performers who share the interwoven tales that explore philosophical themes. Choreographed by artistic director Rita Mustaphi in the Indian kathak style, the large-scale performance fuses Indian compositions by co-composer Jayanta Banerjee with African American genres of gospel, jazz and R&B. (7:30 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., O’Shaughnessy Auditorium, 2004 Randolph Av., St. Paul. $15-$35, 651-690-6700, oshag.stkate.edu)
SHEILA REGAN
‘Impressions’
Choreographer Karen L. Charles continues her exploration of the connection between movement and abolition with a new piece called “Shoes,” part of Threads Dance Project’s upcoming fall performance, called “Impressions.” In the work, the choreographer uses shoes as a symbol for the journeys we take in life both individually and collectively. The company also presents “Objet de Désir Inaccessible,” a piece inspired by Marie-Guillemine Benoist’s painting, “Portrait of Madeleine” (formerly known as “Portrait of a Negress”), on view at the Louvre in Paris. Charles investigates the relationship between the artist and subject in the piece, touching on themes of racism, feminism, identity and the notion of beauty. (7:30 p.m. Fri., 2 & 7:30 p.m. Sat., Luminary Arts Center, 700 N. 1st St., Mpls., $30, 612-333-6669, luminaryartscenter.com)
S.R.
THEATER
‘Turn of the Screw’
Minnesota playwright Jeffrey Hatcher continues to make the case for his theatrical rock stardom. He is one of the top 10 most produced playwrights in America, with his new collaborative play, “Holmes/Poirot,” recently reopening Park Square Theatre. He’s had work at the Guthrie Theater, Yellow Tree and other playhouses. And his contribution to the ever-popular Chan Poling musical “Glensheen” rises every summer at St. Paul’s History Theatre. Well, add one more — Henry James’ “Turn of the Screw.” Hatcher adapted the 19th-century gothic horror story that’s getting a Twin Cities staging by David Mann. (7:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat., 3 p.m. Sun. Ends Dec. 1. Gremlin Theatre, 550 Vandalia St., Suite 177, St. Paul. $19-$39. gremlintheatre.org)
ROHAN PRESTON
ART
Art sale benefit
Last year, an intricate fraud scheme drained Twin Cities arts writer and longtime arts supporter Mason Riddle’s retirement savings and investments. Now the arts community is supporting her back with an art benefit sale to help her financially. More than 75 artists and four Minneapolis galleries have contributed artwork. You can choose from around 100 artworks priced at $300 each from artists such as Leon Hushcha, Siah Armajani, Harriet Bart, Vesna Kittelson, Jodi Reeb, Star WallowingBull and more. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. & Sun. Bockley Gallery, 2123 W. 21st St., Mpls. 612-377-4669, bockleygallery.com)
ALICIA ELER
‘Tomte’
This holiday season, the American Swedish Institute celebrates Tomte, the classic gnome. His long white beard, red cap and cute round nose often pops up in gardens, but now he is at the Turnblad Mansion. The show explores Tomte’s mythological story and his Scandinavian history. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tue., Wed., Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thu. Ends Jan. 26, 2005. 2600 Park Av. S., Mpls. $6-$13, free for ages 5 and under. 612-871-4907, asimn.org)
A.E.
FAMILY
Collectors Day
This third annual event invites enthusiasts of various items to show off their personal collections. Visit with collectors who share stories of how they procure items ranging from sea shells and troll dolls to fossils and more. Also on view are commercial photography from the 1800s, vintage comic books, axolotl memorabilia and Lake Superior agates. (10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. $12-$15. Bell Museum, 2088 W. Larpenteur Av., Falcon Heights. bellmuseum.umn.edu)
MELISSA WALKER
