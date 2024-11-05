Critics’ picks: The 12 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

The title of her latest album, “Hit Me Hard and Soft,” is a hint at what to expect from the Los Angeles bedroom-pop hero this time around. She has been balancing hard-grooving electro-pop hits like “Bad Guy” with softer ballads going back to her first tender hit at age 13, “Ocean Eyes.” Now 22, Eilish leaned into her mellower strengths on the new record, just as she did with last year’s Oscar- and Grammy-winning megahit, “What Was I Made For?” We strongly suspect that she’s still going to be ultra-dynamic and highly energetic in concert, as she was at each of her three previous Twin Cities appearances. She’s making it a two-nighter this time around, her first without brother Finneas on the road with her. British singer/songwriter Towa Bird opens. (7 p.m. Sun. & Mon., Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, resale tickets only)