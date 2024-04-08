As more Americans lean into healthy-eating options, Wayzata-based Crisp & Green, the fast-casual restaurant serving salads, grain bowls and smoothies, is seizing opportunities for growth.

The Minnesota company is planning to open 11 locations in Wisconsin and Illinois later this year, pushing the chain over 200 restaurants in 15 states — either built or in development.

In 2021, the restaurant chain had just over 100 locations.

Launched by Twin Cities entrepreneur Steele Smiley in 2016 under his parent company, Steele Brands, Crisp & Green is set to open about 60 more Crisp & Green locations by the end of 2024.

The Wisconsin and Illinois locations will be built in Milwaukee and Chicago suburbs, according to a release from the company. Steele Brands owns some of its locations, but the Wisconsin and Illinois locations will be operated by franchisee Vishal Vaghani of VN Development, per the release.

"I started Crisp & Green because I wanted to make healthy living more delicious, more convenient, and honestly just more fun," Smiley said in the release. "Our guests have made it loud and clear that's what they want too, so being able to further expand into the Chicagoland area is just an absolute dream come true for me."

Smiley opened the first Crisp & Green location in a former People's Organic location near his previous Steele Fitness studio on Wayzata's Lake Street. He later launched two more restaurants chains — Paco & Lime, a Mexican-food themed, fast-casual restaurant that was rebranded to Puralima Cantina in the summer of 2023, and Stalk & Spade, which served plant-based burgers and dairy-alternative shakes.

Smiley closed all three locations of Stalk & Spade in November 2023.