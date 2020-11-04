Cornerbacks Cameron Dantzler, Mark Fields and Holton Hill were not practicing during the portion of today’s practice open to the media.

But cornerback Kris Boyd was back at practice after leaving Sunday’s game at Green Bay because of a leg injury.

Dantzler was injured in a scary scene when his helmet collided with safety Anthony Harris’ thigh on the final play of the first quarter.

Dantzler was motionless on the field before being put on a backboard, carted off the field and taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation. He made the trip home with the team.

On Monday, coach Mike Zimmer said Dantzler was doing better and had a chance to play this Sunday against Detroit.

Hill (foot) did not play against the Packers. Fields suffered a punctured lung during the game and isn’t expected to play this Sunday.