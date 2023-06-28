Wild mushroom hunters may have the police on their backs for overpicking if the Department of Natural Resources follows through on a plan to place a first-ever bag limit on fungi foraging inside state parks.

DNR Parks and Trails Director Ann Pierce confirmed Tuesday that collection limits are under consideration out of concern that the resource could be hurt by unchecked increases in mushroom harvesting for personal use. The agency also is considering limits on berry picking inside state parks. Pierce likened the potential regulations to the daily limits and possession limits in place on fish and game.

"We want to make sure there's not overcollecting of those resources," Pierce said in an interview. "We want to make sure we are doing it in a sustainable manner."

Peter Martignacco, president of the Minnesota Mycological Society, said he fears that DNR is on a path to making unnecessary changes that could functionally ban mushroom foraging in state parks. He acknowledged that COVID-19 sparked an increase in the number of people who hunt mushrooms on public land, but not to the extent of putting the wild delicacies in jeopardy.

"Foraging is not about picking a few mushrooms to put on your steak tonight," he said.

Instead of clamping down on the collection of morels, chanterelles, hen of the woods and other edible species, the DNR should be asking itself how to expand mushroom-picking opportunities and encourage the growing interest, Martignacco said. The agency won historic new funding from the Legislature this year on the premise of engaging more Minnesotans in the outdoors.

"Our footprint is pretty light on the environment compared to other land uses," Martignacco said.

As leader of the state's oldest and largest group of mushroom hunters, he caught wind of the proposed changes through back channels. He sought a meeting with DNR officials, but said he was told the agency wasn't interested in dialogue on the issue before proposed rules are published for public comment.

Earlier this month, he complained in a letter to Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan about the DNR's exclusion of early input from an organization that has been using state parks for more than 70 years to educate the public about mushrooms and other fungi. In recent years, the society — now with about 1,000 members — has obtained research permits from the DNR in conjunction with field trips it guides to a variety of state parks, including several within the greater metropolitan area.

"Minnesota foragers value this activity for many reasons," Martignacco wrote. "It is thrilling to be out on a scavenger hunt when the prize is something delicious that you can cook."

Pierce said she had a phone conversation with Martignacco on Tuesday, agreeing to meet with him on the issue. "Maybe they have some ideas that make sense," she said.

Pierce said any new regulations would apply only to state parks, not other state-owned lands. State parks have their own rules to preserve and perpetuate natural features, she said. Any proposed rule changes on mushroom foraging and berry collections would be put out for public comment before enacted. Pierce said the process likely will take until next year, including a governor's review.

The issue has been raised inside the DNR by state park staff members who have seen an increase in large groups of mushroom foragers entering the woods together. They've seen vegetation trampled and have raised concern about foragers spreading invasive species, Pierce said.

"We're not saying the majority of mushroom collectors are doing that. … We need to think about that broad spectrum," Pierce said. "We want to make sure we are protecting the resources of our state parks for everybody."

Martignacco said the mycological society brings large groups on some of its educational forays to state parks, but they break into smaller subgroups before foraging. He confirmed that the DNR has agreed to meet with him, but said he was told the meeting "would not likely have any impact on the proposed regulations."

He said the society's position is that the state's current regulation allowing harvest of edible fruit and mushrooms for personal, noncommercial use doesn't need harvest limits for mushrooms. The activity is sustainable and doesn't harm regrowth, he said. Because mushrooms in the wild are short-lived and not easily discovered, it's not like they'll be there for someone else if you leave a portion of them, he said.

"It shows a lack of understanding," he said.

Martignacco said there's been a discussion inside the DNR about possibly limiting foragers to a gallon bag of mushrooms. That's an especially unreasonable amount for people who travel significant distances to forage in state parks for a resource that's fleeting in its availability, he said. For many mushroom hunters, the activity includes customs around freezing, drying, storing and sharing the resource, Martignacco said.

He's also concerned that any changes adopted by state parks would later become a standard for state forests and state wildlife management areas.

Pierce said the DNR's attempt to define a limit for "personal use" of mushrooms and berries inside state parks is part of a larger review of park regulations. It's been 15 or 20 years since the book has changed, she said.

"I am hoping we can get this out to the public at the beginning of next year," she said. "With consumable resources, whether it's fish or deer or berries and mushrooms, you need to look at what you can logically harvest without hurting the resource."