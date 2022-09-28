Despite widespread news reports Myth Live nightclub could be leveled for new apartments, concerts will go on as scheduled at the suburban mega-club in the coming weeks, including some big ones with Steve Lacy and Meshuggah.

The owner of the business operating Myth even said more concerts will soon be announced for the first quarter of 2023, a sign she plans to fight the development plans.

"We are absolutely prepared for a legal battle," said Kim Brokke, who claims her lease on the property gives Myth another 10 years there via opt-in clauses.

After taking over the club a few years before COVID hit — following some tumultuous ownership and management changes since the venue's inception in 2005 — Brokke and her team have been partnering with Live Nation and other outside promoters to make use of the 3,000-plus-person space. They were gaining traction again, too.

Next week's concert with "Bad Habits"-singing buzzmaker Lacy is nearly sold-out, and two big metal gigs are scheduled with Meshuggah on Friday and Trivium on Oct. 9. The club will also host the Dominican bachata music acts Monchy and Karlos Rosé on Oct. 22.

The owner of the property — located in a strip-mall area adjacent to Maplewood Mall — has been moving full-steam-ahead on a plan to sell it to a Fargo, N.D.-based developer to build a 241-unit apartment building in its place. Maplewood city leaders are on board with the plan, too, after years of faulting Myth's various operators for violence and drug-related incidents there, including more than 250 police calls just in 2019.

Brokke, however, said, "The apartment deal only happens if we don't opt into our lease options."

"We will use all legal remedies to fight not only the property owner but also the city."