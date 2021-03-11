Timberwolves beat writer Chris Hine joins Michael Rand on Thursday's Daily Delivery podcast as the Timberwolves prepare to start the second half of their season.

After a 7-29 first half that saw them fire head coach Ryan Saunders and play without several key starters for stretches, there is a lot to learn in the next 36 games.

Will the Wolves make a major move at the trade deadline? Can Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell get on the court together and find chemistry?

The clock is ticking.

Also, Rand breaks down the Vikings' decision to cut offensive tackle Riley Reiff, gives kudos to the Wild for another big win and talks about one Gophers basketball team extending its season by a day while another one is finished.

