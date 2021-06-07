Intro: Host Michael Rand takes note of another good pitching outing by Twins rookie Bailey Ober. If he has a solid September on top of a standout August, you can at least pencil his name into the 2022 rotation (even if the other four spots are TBA). Plus we should get a first look soon at Joe Ryan — maybe as soon as Wednesday — and another look at Randy Dobnak during the final month of the season.

3:00: Lynx head coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve joins the show to talk about the turnaround this season from an 0-4 start to the team's current 15-9 record. Layshia Clarendon has played a big role as has Sylvia Fowles and better continuity after a tough training camp, according to Reeve. She also delves into what she deems an ongoing lack of respect from the league for Fowles' accomplishments and revisits a recent free throw disparity.

21:00: Star Tribune high school sports writer Jim Paulsen comes on to discuss his recent story on the configuration of the largest football teams in the state and what impact that will have on their seasons. Most importantly, after last year's strangeness, we should be able to crown champions in 2021.

29:00: Vikings injury news is a mixed bag, with no timetable for Irv Smith Jr.'s return yet but some Mike Zimmer optimism on Anthony Barr.

If you don't see the podcast player on your device, tap here.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports