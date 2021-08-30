Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. will undergo knee surgery this week with team doctor Chris Larson after sustaining a meniscus injury during Friday's preseason finale in Kansas City, head coach Mike Zimmer said.

Smith's recovery timeline will be determined after the operation, according to Zimmer, who was asked whether Smith would be undergoing a meniscus trim — typically requiring a month or so recovery — or a full repair that could sideline him for six to eight months.

"I never heard the six to eight months thing," Zimmer said Monday. "We'll just see where he's at. A lot of times, you can't tell anything until you get in there."

Smith's injury happened sometime during his 11 snaps, in which he caught both targets for 39 yards, against Kansas City. Smith spoke to reporters after the game with no indication he was injured.

"It's hard to know exactly what happened," Zimmer said.

With Smith, the Vikings' first-year starter replacing Kyle Rudolph, sidelined indefinitely, the team is evaluating potential additions at tight end via free agency, trades or the waiver wire as players are released around the league. All NFL teams must set an initial 53-man roster by Tuesday afternoon.

Tight end Tyler Conklin returned to practice Monday from a hamstring injury that kept him out of the preseason. He becomes the presumed starter without Smith. The Vikings also have Brandon Dillon, fifth-round draft pick Zach Davidson and undrafted rookie Shane Zylstra at the position.

"It's not very good," Zimmer said of the tight end depth.

Smith's absence could impact the Vikings' approach on offense under first-year coordinator Klint Kubiak. The Vikings typically lean on multiple tight end formations, but could pivot to more three-receiver sets depending on how the 53-man roster comes together.

"We may end up being a little more three wide with some of the guys we have," Zimmer said. "All of this will shake out after the cuts. We can't jump ahead of anything right now."