A man with a history of mental illness was charged Wednesday with threatening violence against St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and the Maplewood Mall.

Andrew T. Grzywinski, 35, of St. Paul, was charged in Ramsey County District Court with two counts of threats of violence in connection with his actions on Tuesday that led to his arrest.

Grzywinski remains jailed in lieu of $100,000 bail. Court records do not list an attorney for him. Grzywinski is due to appear in court on Thursday.

According to the charges:

Grzywinski sent his former girlfriend a text showing an assault-style gun on a window ledge, with a message that read, "Maplewood Mall is my idea, and Mayor of St. Paul is an end goal."

The woman told Woodbury police about the text because Grzywinski was staying at a hotel in that city. Woodbury police in turn notified police in Maple Grove St. Paul about the woman's report.

A Woodbury police investigator learned that Grzywinski had been hospitalized in Pensacola, Fla., from Dec. 15 to Dec. 22 "on a mental health hold." A doctor there said Grzywinski's threats should be taken seriously.

Police in St. Paul notified Carter's office of Grzywinski's message, prompting a security detail being sent to the mayor's home.

Also in response, police in Maplewood sent a six-squad security detail to the mall, which closed at 6:15 p.m. as a precaution instead of its usual 8 p.m.

Officers arrested Grzywinski at the hotel. They searched his room and seized a .22-caliber rifle, the same one as in the text, and a magazine with ammunition.

While in custody at St. Paul police headquarters, Grzywinski ripped a camera off a wall in an interview room and demanded to have a lawyer.

At the Ramsey County jail, he asked a staff member what he was being booked for, and he was told that he had threatened violence against Carter. Grzywinski replied, "I never said I was gonna kill the mayor. I said I want to run for mayor."

Along with the concerns expressed in Florida about Grzywinski's potential for violence, the mother of his two children said in a court filing in May addressing terms of custody that his "current medical, physical and chemical health could negatively [impact] the safety and health of the children."