Stillwater's Max factor was too much for Centennial.

His football team trailing by two touchdowns in the fourth quarter of Thursday's season-opening game at Centennial High School, senior quarterback Max Shikenjanski rallied the Ponies for a 29-28 victory.

Shikenjanski, committed to the Citadel for college basketball, showed his considerable skills under center as well. His fourth touchdown pass of the evening and second to Thomas Jacobs cut the Centennial lead to 28-27. His two-point conversion run provided the go-ahead points.

Stillwater's Shikenjanski-led comeback spoiled a great night from Centennial running back Maverick Harper. His 72-yard dash on third down created the 28-14 advantage with 6:51 to play. Harper finished with two touchdown runs.