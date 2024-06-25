Minnesota auto dealers are still grappling with a nearly week-old cyberattack that has left vendors across North America without the software they use for day-to-day operations, including vehicle sales.

Back-to-back cyberattacks hit Illinois-based CDK Global on Wednesday, and the company said this week it expects the restoration process to take "several days." CDK serves nearly 15,000 auto dealers in the U.S. and Canada, according to its website.

At Anderson & Koch Ford, Inc. in North Branch, Minn., General Manager Patrick Fossum said he walked in to work last Wednesday morning and learned the software system was down. Since then, he said, his dealership has been "kind of running blind on some stuff" as employees work in a separate electronic system and by hand, including writing paper checks and completing titles manually.

"Most of our systems are functioning to a degree. When we do have the system back up, we're going to have quite a bit of data entry to do," he said. "We don't exactly know where we are internally, but as far as everything customer-facing, everything's still running."

Fossum estimated at least half of Ford dealerships use CDK software. There have been service interruptions in the past, he said, "but never this level of time or to this degree."

The software company hasn't provided the dealership with updates beyond what's been available publicly, Fossum said.

Bloomberg reported the cybercrime group BlackSuit was behind the ransomware attack, a form of cyberattack in which a malicious actor encrypts files — rendering them unusable — and then demands payment in exchange for decryption. The group has demanded tens of millions of dollars in ransom, which CDK plans to pay, according to Bloomberg, though CDK has not publicly confirmed that.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.