Introduction: Host Michael Rand collects up the swirl of negative energy surrounding the Twins at the trade deadline and exhales it as a positive sentiment: Even as fans get frustrated by inconsistency and a lack (so far) of substantive deadline moves, it's hard to stay mad at a team that has shown this much resiliency. Another example arrived Monday with a walk-off win over Detroit.

7:00: Star Tribune Vikings beat writer Ben Goessling joins the show, but only after he promised not to record video of practice. What's up with fans being asked not to post practice video on social media? Is that normal? Plus Goessling's thoughts on the secondary, the shift to a 3-4 defense and how he thinks the team will fare this year.

30:00: Vikings special teams coordinator Matt Daniels guaranteed a great season from Vikings kicker Greg Joseph. What could go wrong?

