Anyone who has ever crossed a border from one country to another understands the true meaning of anxiety. This includes traveling to Canada from the U.S., and back again even without intentionally (or unintentionally) attempting anything illegal.

Two examples among many:

• I was once denied entry into Canada, along with others in my truck, because among our camping provisions were potatoes. "Turn around,'' the Canadian Customs agent said, "return to America, and when you are potato-free, come back.''

• While attempting to cross into Manitoba from North Dakota about 2 a.m. one October morning, and after registering shotguns belonging to me and my two then-young sons, I presented a letter to the Canadian Customs agent from my wife affirming that the kids were indeed hers/mine and that I had her permission to take them to Canada (note: this is still required.) "We'll call your wife to confirm this,'' the agent said. "Now?'' I said, noting the time. Fortunately, my wife answered and we were soon on our way.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 9, entirely new chapters of border-crossing stories will be written as Canada again allows Americans to cross into its great country.

But not just any Americans. Only those who are fully vaccinated and who otherwise fill out the proper forms online and present the proper paperwork (or digital copies thereof) at the border will be allowed to enter our northern neighbor.

Jeff Anderson (no relation) of Edina is among the intrepid souls who, with family members, will cross into Ontario this week to fish out of New Moon Lodge on Lake of the Woods. Jeff fishes Minnesota lakes as well, including Mille Lacs and Rainy, but he loves Lake of the Woods and is a longtime client of the Moen family, who founded New Moon Lodge in 1957.

"I'm taking four grandchildren, two daughters, and my wife, Martha, to New Moon this week,'' said Jeff, who, being a lawyer, is a stickler for details. "I understand all of the requirements and I think we'll get into Canada OK.''

It helped that the Moen family — like many Canadian resort operators — has published step-by-step border crossing instructions for their customers. Among them:

• You have to be asymptomatic.

• You must have a passport (or passport card) that hasn't expired.

• You will need proof of vaccination for everyone age 12 and up. You must be vaccinated at least two weeks before arrival at the border. Accepted vaccines include two doses of Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech or AstraZeneca, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson. (While in Canada you must carry proof of vaccination.)

• If you're flying into International Falls (as one example) and plan to cross the border by taxi before, say, flying to a Canadian lodge via floatplane from Fort Frances, Ontario, you should be OK because Canada considers taxis essential services. You'll still need your paperwork, obviously, and possible time-consuming backups at the border should be planned for.

• You will need proof of a negative molecular COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of when you arrive at the border. Depending on where you live and the expediency of the test provider, this might not be a big deal. But planning is essential, because results of a molecular test can take a day or even two to be returned. If you live in Minnesota, that still leaves you time to drive to the border. "But we had one group from Illinois cancel because they didn't want to start their trip without their test results, only to find out later one of them had a positive result and they had to turn around and go home,'' Kathy Moen said.

• Your test result document must showtraveler name and date of birth;name and address of the laboratory/clinic/facility that administered the test;date on which the test was conducted;type of test conducted; andthe test result.

• You'll also need a quarantine plan. Canadian Customs will be conducting random COVID-19 tests of entering Americans. If you're chosen for a test, you'll be given a kit at the border with instructions that include logging onto a website and taking the test while a nurse observes you from a distant location. The kit then has to be dropped off at a Purolator courier location, from which it will be transported to a government testing facility. If you turn up positive, you will be notified, at which time you have two choices: You can split for the border and return to the U.S. (note: positive COVID-19 carriers are restricted from traveling by commercial aircraft), or you must quarantine at a previously chosen Canadian location for two weeks at your expense (note: if you quarantine at a lodge, legally you have to stay in your cabin or room; you are not allowed out to fish, etc.)

• To streamline (as much as possible) border entries, Canada has created a website on which travelers must submit their vaccination and other information prior to arrival at the border. NOTE: Do not submit the information prior to 72 hours before you arrive at the border. The website is called ArrivCAN, and it can be accessed via computer or a similarly named app on your phone. You can use the site or app for your information alone and/or for everyone traveling with you. (Alternatively, each traveler can supply his or her own information on separate ArrivCAN applications.)

• At the border, you will be asked for your ArriveCAN receipt, which you will have received after submitting your information. Also you'll need proof of your vaccination and negative test result (these can be presented in hard copy or on an electronic device). And your passport.

Finally:

• For more information, search online for ArriveCAN. It's a good site.

• As complex as Canada's entry requirements might seem, they're actually pretty straight-forward. And the goal — to minimize COVID-19 transmissions — is worthwhile.

• Plus, as Jeff Anderson says, "The people are friendly and the fishing is great.''