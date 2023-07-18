Introduction: Byron Buxton is 0-for-17 with 10 strikeouts since the All-Star break — and 1-for-31 since July 5 — and is now hitting just .196 with an OPS below .700. If the plan at the start of the year was to keep Buxton healthy by primarily using him as a DH, the Twins are seeing very little benefit from what the plan has become: A floundering Buxton as the full-time DH. Is Buxton miserable as the DH? Is he too hurt to play at all? Whatever the case, he needs to be out of the lineup, host Michael Rand argues.

9:00: Jon Marthaler joins Rand to preview the upcoming Women's World Cup which begins Thursday. In a more wide open field than usual, will the U.S. be able to capture another title?

27:00: Two listener questions about Karl-Anthony Towns.

