Burcum: Public deserves access to presidential candidates’ health data

Harris should release her records as well. She’ll turn 60 this month, which would make her 64 at the end of her first term. That’s not young, but it’s also an age when many people are still in the workforce. Questions about her health are legitimate, but less intense than those that voters should be asking about Trump serving into his 80s. Nevertheless, Harris should undergo an exam at Mayo, or release records from medical visits she’s had while serving as vice president. The same holds true for Vance (age 40) and Walz (age 60), who would be a heartbeat from the presidency if elected.