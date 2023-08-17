A head-on crash in western Wisconsin shortly after sunrise Thursday left both drivers dead, officials said.

The collision occurred about 6:45 a.m. on Hwy. 8 roughly halfway between St. Croix Falls and Turtle Lake, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

A car heading east crossed over the centerline and struck a westbound pickup truck, the Sheriff's Office said.

Emergency responders declared both drivers dead at the scene. Their identities have yet to be released.