A head-on crash in western Wisconsin shortly after sunrise Thursday left both drivers dead, officials said.
The collision occurred about 6:45 a.m. on Hwy. 8 roughly halfway between St. Croix Falls and Turtle Lake, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.
A car heading east crossed over the centerline and struck a westbound pickup truck, the Sheriff's Office said.
Emergency responders declared both drivers dead at the scene. Their identities have yet to be released.
