Book Review: Richard Price returns with another portrait of urban America, ‘Lazarus Man'

The book is more of a tapestry than any traditional storytelling structure. There's no great mystery to solve besides how Anthony survived the explosion, and even when the truth is revealed, most readers will have known it long before. Price's overarching message is a simple one amid the hard-luck stories: People want someone to root for them. Or as Anthony, aka Lazarus Man, tells a crowd at a community event following another death on the streets outside the projects: ''Who here, not just in these houses, but anywhere in the world young hearts need to be nurtured and protected, couldn't use a helping hand?''