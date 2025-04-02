Democratic-backed Wisconsin state schools chief Jill Underly wins reelection over GOP-backed rival

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin voted Tuesday for Jill Underly to remain as the state’s top education official during President Donald Trump’s second term, choosing the Democratic-backed incumbent over a Republican-supported critic.
Wisconsin voters also decided to enshrine the state’s voter ID law in the state constitution.
Both contests had sharp partisan divisions, though they have drawn far less spending and national attention than the race for control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Here’s a look at the two races:
Union-backed incumbent defeats GOP-backed voucher advocate
Underly, the Democratic-backed state education chief, defeated her Republican-aligned opponent, Brittany Kinser. Unofficial results showed Underly with almost 53% of the vote with 85% of votes counted statewide.
‘‘Tonight, we celebrate a victory not just for our campaign, but for every educator, family and most importantly - kids - across our great state,‘’ Underly said in a statement.
Kinser’s campaign did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.