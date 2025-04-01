Mass layoffs are underway at the nation's public health agencies

‘‘The revolution begins today!‘’ Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wrote on social media as he celebrated the swearing-in of his latest hires: Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, the new director of the National Institutes of Health and Martin Makary, the new Food and Drug Administration commissioner. Kennedy’s post came just hours after employees began receiving emailed layoff notices. He later wrote ‘’Our hearts go out to those who have lost their jobs’’ but said that the department needs to be ‘’recalibrated" to emphasize disease prevention.