Introduction: Host Michael Rand still isn't sure what to make of this year's Twins roster, but he will feel a lot better about things if Jhoan Duran keeps throwing the way he did in the opening series against Seattle. Duran pitched a scoreless ninth inning in Monday's 4-0 win, helping the Twins split the four-game series. If Duran can be a difference-maker, adding to elite talent like Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa, the Twins have a chance to be a playoff team.

6:00: Star Tribune Wolves beat writer Chris Hine joins Rand to preview Tuesday's play-in game against the Clippers. How much stock should we put in the Clippers' three wins over the Wolves in early November? How will the Wolves' inexperienced players fare against the playoff-tested Clippers? How much will Minnesota lean on Patrick Beverley? And how much credit should we give to coach Chris Finch, who just got a four-year extension?

28:00: The Lynx made two picks in Monday's WNBA Draft, but both players will have a hard time cracking the roster. ... And Kirk Cousins spoke for the first time since his one-year contract extension in March, saying he would like to retire as a Viking.

