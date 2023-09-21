Week Four of the college football season has arrived, and it's the best one so far in the Big Ten. Ohio State at Notre Dame will have College Football Playoff ramifications, while we'll find out how well Iowa measures up to one of the beasts of the East Division, Penn State. (The Gophers-Northwestern prediction will be published later in the week. All games Saturday unless noted):

Three with intrigue

No. 6 Ohio State at No. 9 Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m., NBC

* Buckeyes outlasted the Fighting Irish 21-10 last year in Columbus. Ohio State QB Kyle McCord can take a big step with a solid performance in South Bend. Ohio State 27, Notre Dame 21

No. 24 Iowa at No. 7 Penn State, 6:30 p.m., CBS

* Hawkeyes have a two-game win streak over Nittany Lions, including 41-21 romp in Happy Valley in 2021. Not this year. Penn State's talent and depth prevails. Penn State 24, Iowa 13

Wisconsin at Purdue, 6 p.m. Friday, FS1

* Badgers own 16-game win streak against Boilermakers. RBs Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi make sure the streak reaches 17. Wisconsin 31, Purdue 17

Keep an eye on

Rutgers at No. 2 Michigan, 11 a.m., BTN

* The 3-0 Scarlet Knights run the ball well with Kyle Monangai and play stout defense. That won't be enough against one of the top teams in the country. Michigan 27, Rutgers 7

Maryland at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m.

* Terrapins seek 4-0 start against Spartans team reeling from the Mel Tucker controversy. Maryland 34, Michigan State 21

And the rest

Florida Atlantic at Illinois, 11 a.m., BTN

* Illini end two-game skid as DT Jer'Zhan Newton overwhelms Owls. Illinois 24, Florida Atlantic 10

Louisiana Tech at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m., BTN

* Huskers win second in a row, await visit from Michigan next week. Nebraska 28, Louisiana Tech 20

Akron at Indiana, 6:30 p.m., BTN

* Hoosiers improve to 2-2. Indiana 24, Akron 10