The first game in the Big Ten basketball tournament second round Thursday at Target Center felt like a home court advantage for the Gophers men's basketball team.

A few sections filled with fans in maroon and gold cheered during warmups as their mascot, Goldy Gopher, pumped them up with the U band playing in the background.

Playing for the first time in their backyard in the conference tourney, Ben Johnson's Gophers took a halftime lead Thursday afternoon against Michigan State, but they were overmatched in the second half in a 77-67 loss.

The No. 9 seeded Gophers (18-14) had their highest conference finish since 2018-19, but face a potential end to their season after losing five of the last six games. A bid to the NIT is no guarantee.

The Spartans (19-13) outscored their opponent 44-30 in the paint and shot 62% from the field in the second half to advance to play No. 1 seed Purdue on Friday in the quarterfinals.

Minnesota's players seemed to play with a sense of urgency early after jumping out to a 7-0 lead behind Dawson Garcia, who scored 10 of his 19 points in the first half.

BOXSCORE: Mochigan State 77, Gophers 67