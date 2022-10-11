Bethel University in Arden Hills will eliminate nine majors and minors, and focus on expanding four other degree programs as the college grapples with declining enrollment and financial pressure.

The university, which announced the changes this week, will be expanding its engineering, art therapy, medical science, and physician's assistant programs. It will cut four education programs — the Spanish education major and three others that prepare students to teach English to speakers of other languages — as well as the reconciliation major and minor, the theatre minor, the bachelor's degree in organizational leadership, and master's degrees in strategic and transformational leadership.

Bethel President Ross Allen said the school has seen a decline in enrollment across a number of programs, like many other colleges and universities. As a result, he said, Bethel has had to make cuts in order to remain financially healthy. The school had already made a round of staff cuts last week before Tuesday's announcement, which was focused more on faculty cuts.

"Bethel is a tight-knit community," Allen said. "People care about and know each other very well. And so these changes, whether it's on the staff, and certainly on the faculty... those are particularly painful."

The private Christian school has about 2,700 undergraduate students, according to the Minnesota Private College Council.

Colleges in Minnesota and around the country have been trying to plan for a future when they must compete for fewer students as demographics change with falling birth rates. Bethel had already begun to discuss cuts in 2019 in response to declining enrollment and a projected $11 million budget shortfall at the time.

In a statement sent to the Bethel community on Monday, Provost Robin Rylaarsdam said that she and the associate provosts, along with the school's academic deans, analyzed both quantitative and qualitative data in order to make these decisions. The programs the school is expanding are those that have seen higher interest, and in order to allocate resources to those programs, cuts had to be made, Allen said.

Students who are already enrolled in programs slated to be cut will be able to finish their degrees. Rylaarsdam said there will be a "teachout plan" in place for current students.

The university did not say how many students or faculty will be affected.

Rylaarsdam's statement said Bethel students will still be able to participate in theater performances, even though the minor is being eliminated.

Allen noted high interest in the programs that the university wants to expand, adding that many of Bethel's graduates go already into health careers.

He specifically mentioned the growth of the physician's assistant program, which is a graduate program that prepares students to work in clinical settings alongside physicians. The medical sciences program is another similar graduate program the school has chosen to expand.

In order to increase undergraduate enrollment, Allen said the school plans to make more connections, through the PSEO program, for example. He said they have seen a "significant impact" from that program, which allows high school students to enroll in college courses.

"Innovation means establishing partnerships," Allen said, "For us, that means high schools and Christian High Schools that have a similar passion and perspective."